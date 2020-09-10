Husband says attempted murder conviction 'unsafe'

A Polish national, sentenced to 15 years for the attempted murder of his wife after hitting her over the head with a lump hammer while she slept on her birthday, is claiming he did not intend to kill her at the time of the attack.

Lawyers for Andrzej Benko (48), of Ladyswell Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin, claim his conviction following a jury trial at the Central Criminal Court in April 2014 for the attempted murder of his wife, Joanna, at their home on July 5, 2010, is unsafe.

At the Court of Appeal yesterday, Seán Guerin SC, for Benko, questioned whether on the circumstances of the case the jury was entitled to infer that death was a natural and probable consequence of his client's actions.

He acknowledged his client had made admissions to gardaí that he had intended killing his wife at several stages but said it was not clear from the evidence Benko held that intention at the time he committed the physical assault on her.

The original trial heard the couple had been having marital problems.

Ms Benko, now 41, suffered life-changing injuries and requires full-time care.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham, sitting with Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly and Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh, reserved judgment in the case.

Irish Independent