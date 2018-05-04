The husband of Natalia Karaczyn, whose body was found in woodland earlier this week, has been charged with her murder.

The husband of Natalia Karaczyn, whose body was found in woodland earlier this week, has been charged with her murder.

Husband put on suicide watch as he is charged with strangling his wife

Polish national Rafal Karaczyn (32) appeared yesterday before Sligo District Court, where Garda Cathal Duffy gave evidence of arresting him at Ballymote garda station on May 2.

Mr Karacyzn, of Crozon Park, Co Sligo, has been remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court, Castlerea, on a charge of murdering his wife at their home on Sunday. Sgt Duffy told the court that he arrested Mr Karaczyn shortly before 7pm on Wednesday and charged him at 7.43pm.

The accused made no reply when the charge was put to him. It was agreed in court that the accused should be put on suicide watch.

Ms Karaczyn's family, who were in court for the hearing, were in support of the request. Legal aid was granted to the accused.

The body of mother-of-three Ms Karaczyn (30) was recovered near Lough Gill, Co Sligo, shortly after 10am on Tuesday following a large-scale search effort by local gardaí. She had been strangled to death.

Both the murder victim and her husband were members of the Polish community.

Ms Karaczyn had been missing for more than 48 hours after returning to her home in Crozon Park on Sunday morning after a night out with friends.

Mr Karaczyn made no reply to the charge that he murdered Natalia Karaczyn at Crozon Park in Sligo on Sunday, April 29. Barrister Keith O'Grady, representing Mr Karaczyn, asked Sgt Duffy to confirm that the accused had first been arrested on Sunday night and was not interviewed then but was interviewed by gardaí on Monday and through the night and was released without charge on Tuesday morning.

Within three hours, Mr O'Grady said, Mr Karaczyn returned voluntarily to make matters known to gardaí and after that the body was found and Mr Karaczyn co-operated with the gardaí. Sgt Duffy confirmed this was the case. Sgt Duffy said that gardaí had also taken actions in respect of that while he was in custody.

Mr O'Grady told Judge Kevin Kilraine that members of the deceased's family were in court and wanted it made known that they were there to support Mr Karaczyn and also wanted him placed on suicide watch. Judge Kilraine agreed with Mr O'Grady that Mr Karaczyn should be placed on suicide watch and he remanded him in custody to appear at Harristown district court today. Judge Kilraine then granted him free legal aid.

Irish Independent