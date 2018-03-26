Husband of Zappone adviser guilty of sex assault

Mayvine Gurriah (39), who is married to Children's Minister Katherine Zappone 's special adviser Jerry O'Connor, met the youth on a city street and offered him a meal and a place to sleep for the night, before putting his hand down the teenager's trousers and groping him, a court heard.

When gardaí arrived, Gurriah, who married Mr O'Connor in 2017, had left his locked flat and the victim (18) was on the second-floor balcony, shouting for help and threatening to jump.

Gurriah had denied sexually assaulting the teen, saying he had taken him in to help him, was not looking for sex and may have brushed against him accidentally while he was sitting on the side of the couch.