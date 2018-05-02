Husband of Natalia Karaczyn to be charged in connection with the discovery of her body
A MAN is due in court on Thursday morning charged in connection with the discovery of the body of a young mother.
Rafal Karaczyn (32) was arrested for a second time Tuesday morning by gardaí investigating the disappearance and subsequent death of his wife.
The body of Natalia Karaczyn (30) was recovered near Lough Gill, Co Sligo, shortly after 10am yesterday following a large-scale search effort by local gardaí.
The mother-of-three had been missing for more than 48 hours after returning to her home in Crozon Park from a night out with friends on Sunday morning.
Her husband, fellow Polish national Rafal Karaczyn, is due before Sligo District Court at 10.30am on Thursday.
