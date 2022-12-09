| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

Husband of Christina Anderson tells murder trial they were smoking average of €200 to €250 worth of cannabis per month

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly Expand
Mark Anderson, husband of murder accused Christina Anderson, leaving the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Mark Anderson, husband of murder accused Christina Anderson, leaving the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today. Photo: Collins Courts

Mark Anderson, husband of murder accused Christina Anderson, leaving the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today. Photo: Collins Courts

/

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Eoin Reynolds

The husband of murder accused Christina Anderson has told his wife's trial they were smoking an average of €200 to €250 worth of cannabis per month in the lead-up to her stabbing a man to death.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC had previously told the jury at the Central Criminal Court that an issue in the trial is whether Ms Anderson's actions when she stabbed Gareth Kelly to death outside her home were driven by mental illness or cannabis intoxication.

Most Watched

Privacy