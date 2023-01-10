| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Husband claims wife angry over affair hit him with slipper, stripped him naked and poured hot water on his face

Judge refuses man's Safety Order application

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Gordon Deegan

A man who has alleged that his wife beat him around the head with a slipper, tore off his clothes and poured hot water on his face, has had his application for a Safety Order against her refused.

At a Family Law Court, the woman told Judge Alec Gabbett that she agreed with the allegations against her – and said that she was angry after learning about her husband's affair with another woman.

Most Watched

Privacy