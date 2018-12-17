A husband has been charged with multiple counts of raping, beating and injuring his wife at their home - including an incident in which he allegedly flushed her head in the toilet.

Husband charged with raping wife and 'flushing her head in the toilet'

The accused (46) was granted bail subject to conditions when he appeared at Dublin District Court accused of repeatedly attacking his wife in 2016.

Judge Dermot Simms remanded him in custody until he is able to take up bail.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was charged in court with 30 separate offences against his wife.

Garda Devin Meaney gave evidence of the accused individual's arrest, charge and caution, which he said had taken place at Crumlin garda station prior to his appearance at the court hearing.

The accused is charged with one count of raping his wife and another of orally raping her.

There are 27 separate counts of assaulting her, causing her harm.

In one of the assault counts, it is alleged that he caused her harm by flushing her head in the toilet.

The final charge is that he threatened to kill her or cause her serious harm, without lawful excuse and intending her to believe the threat would be carried out.

All the offences are alleged to have happened at the couple's home in the south of the city on dates in August and September 2016.

The charges are under Sections 2 and 4 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act and Sections 3 and 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The charges will ultimately be dealt with in the Central Criminal Court and the accused will be sent for trial there when a book of evidence is ready.

Judge Simms ordered the defendant to appear in court again later this month.

Irish Independent