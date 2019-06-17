A 46-year-old man has appeared in court in Co Mayo charged with the murder of his wife.

Husband charged with murdering wife to have psychiatric evaluation

James Kilroy, with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, was brought before Judge Fiona Lydon at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

He was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, Valerie French Kilroy, who was a 41-year-old mother of three.

Detective Sergeant Michael Doherty told yesterday's hearing he arrested the accused at 11.45am on Saturday and at 12.45am he charged him with murder.

In reply to the charge, after caution, Det Sgt Doherty outlined that the accused made no reply.

In court: James Kilroy, charged with the murder of his wife Valerie French Kilroy, is driven away from Castlebar District Court. Photo: Conor McKeown

Garda Inspector Denis Harrington applied for a remand in custody to Harristown Court on Friday.

Solicitor Gary Mulchrone said there were serious concerns about the mental health of the accused.

Mr Mulchrone said his client was in immediate need of medical attention and a psychiatric evaluation.

Remanding the accused in custody, Judge Lydon recommended the medical attention sought by Mr Mulchrone as well as an independent psychiatric assessment in due course. Free legal aid was also granted.

A small group of relatives, as well as Reverend Val Rogers, Westport-based Church of Ireland rector, were in court for the brief hearing.

Rev Rogers spoke briefly to the accused before he was led away by detectives following the hearing.

Mr Kilroy was dressed entirely in dark clothes which included a black hoodie type garment.

Arrangements have yet to be finalised for the funeral of Ms Kilroy, a popular HSE employee.

