Husband charged with murdering mother-of-two Jean Eagers in samurai sword attack

A TAXI driver has been charged with murdering his wife in a samurai sword attack at their Dublin home.

William Eagers (60) appeared in Dublin District Court charged with producing the sword and murdering his wife Jean (57), who died following an alleged assault ten days ago.

Judge Michael Walsh remanded him in custody after hearing Mr Eagers made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Jean Eagers, a mother-of-two, suffered fatal injuries inside her home at Willow Wood Grove, Hartstown on June 21 and died at the scene.

Mr Eagers was arrested at the house on the day of the alleged murder.

However, he suffered injuries and was treated in hospital before he was discharged yesterday and detained by gardai for questioning.

The weapons charge alleges that, while committing the offence of murder, in the course of a dispute, Mr Eagers produced an article capable of inflicting serious injury - a samurai sword - in a manner likely to intimidate another.

Today, Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan said he arrested the accused at 3.21pm at Blanchardstown Garda Station on foot of the directions of the DPP in respect of the murder of Jean Eagers.

The accused was charged in his presence, made no reply after caution and was handed a copy of the charge sheets. No bail application was made on his behalf as bail can only be granted in the High Court on a murder charge.

Defence solicitor Fiona Brennan sought an adjournment to Cloverhill District Court on July 7 and said there was consent to this.

Judge Walsh asked if this was to be by video link, but Ms Brennan asked for her client to be produced on the day.

Applying for free legal aid, she said the accused was in receipt of the Covid-19 payment but when he was working, he was a part-time taxi driver.

The judge granted legal aid after there was no garda objection.

Ms Brennan also asked the judge to direct all appropriate medical attention and supervision for Mr Eagers. There was no garda objection and the judge made a recommendation that the accused is medically assessed and provided with such medical treatment as deemed appropriate by a medical officer and the prison governor.

The accused, dressed in a dark grey jumper and blue jeans and wearing a blue surgical mask looked around as he sat in court but remained silent throughout the brief proceedings. He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

A number of family members sat in the public gallery and one man approached the accused at the end of the proceedings.

Judge Walsh remanded Mr Eagers in custody for the preparation of a book of evidence.

According to gardai, a member of the accused's family raised the alarm on the day of the alleged murder and neighbours called emergency services. Gardai called to the scene and forced their way into house before the accused was arrested.

Since Ms Eagers' death, gardai have been carrying out forensic tests on items recovered from the house and made a detailed examination of the scene. They have also interviewed possible witnesses.

The couple are understood to have lived at Willow Wood Grove for around 20 years and Ms Eagers had worked at Marks & Spencer in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Online Editors