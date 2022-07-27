Husband accused of attacking and injuring wife has bail terms relaxed so he can attend their wedding celebration

A husband accused of attacking and injuring his wife at a Dublin hotel has had his bail terms relaxed so he can attend their wedding celebration.

A judge made the order this morning allowing Horacio Cavillo McCoy (37) to attend the event later today, after hearing his wife still wanted him to be there.

The married Mexican couple had invited 150 guests to the Covid-delayed wedding party in Ireland when Mr McCoy allegedly assaulted his wife at the hotel they were staying in.

Mr McCoy, from Mexico City, is charged with assault causing harm to Marina Tadea Armida Gonzalez at Dublin’s Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street on July 24.

He had appeared in court on the charge on Monday and his bail terms included conditions that he observes a curfew, signs on twice daily at a garda station and stays away from the alleged victim.

Yesterday, he applied to have these bail terms lifted so he could go to the wedding celebration.

Ms Gonzalez told Judge Paula Murphy that despite pressing ahead with her assault complaint, she still wanted Mr McCoy to be at the celebration, due to take place at 4pm this afternoon.

Judge Murphy today said she was varying Mr McCoy's bail to suspend the conditions as requested by his solicitor Donal Quigley.

There were no garda objections and the court heard the alleged victim was "comfortable with" the defence application.

The accused is on bail and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

At yesterday's hearing, a garda sergeant told Judge Paula Murphy the circumstances were “unusual.”

Prosecutors had initial "reservations" about the defence application, saying a lot of people had travelled in for the event and this came with “a certain amount of pressure."

Ms Gonzaelz told the court she had married the accused in Mexico in March 2020 but the celebration was delayed by Covid. The couple now had a child together.

A lot of effort had been put into the celebration, Ms Gonzalez said. She knew the bail restriction had been put there to protect her, but she said she believed Mr McCoy would “behave in front of 150 people.”

She said she would be leaving the country on Friday.

“I think he deserves to go to his wedding celebration,” she told the judge.

The judge asked if Ms Gonzalez wanted to go ahead with the event and she replied: “I would like him to come, yes."

The judge asked her if she felt under any pressure.

“To have 150 guests is a lot of pressure,” Ms Gonzalez replied, but added that she believed the accused’s brothers would take care of Mr McCoy and “vouch for him."

Mr Quigley stressed that the accused would not be leaving the jurisdiction as he was on bail.