Hurler who kicked player in the head spared conviction

Andrew Grattan, of Stanford Green in Crumlin Expand

Eimear Cotter

A hurler who kicked another player in the head during a melee at the end of a GAA club match has avoided a conviction after he paid €2,000 compensation to the victim.

Andrew Grattan (27) left the victim needing seven stitches to a deep gash on his forehead following the assault.

