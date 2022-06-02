Hurler needed stitches after being kicked in the head by opponent

A HURLER kicked an opposing team’s player in the head after an altercation involving a number of players at the end of a match, a court heard.

Andrew Grattan (27) left the victim needing seven stitches to a deep gash on his forehead following the assault.

Judge David McHugh adjourned sentencing to allow gardaí to ask if the victim wished to provide a victim impact statement.

The defendant, with an address at Stanford Green in Crumlin, admitted seriously assaulting another man at St Peregrine’s GAA Club, Coolmine, on July 14, 2020.

Blanchardstown District Court heard that there was an altercation at the end of a hurling game, and the victim tried to separate the players.

The victim fell to the ground and got a kick to the head. He started bleeding from a deep gash on the forehead.

The victim went to James Connolly Hospital, where he got seven stitches.

The CCTV footage was viewed, the court was told, and it showed a player from the opposing team, later identified as Grattan, kick the victim, who was wearing a helmet at the time.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said he had viewed the CCTV and the matter “reads much worse than it was”.

Mr MacLoughlin said there was a large brawl, and this unfortunate incident took place in a split second.

Adjourning sentencing, Judge McHugh said he wished to view the CCTV.