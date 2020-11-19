Human trafficker on Romania’s ‘most wanted’ list is granted bail by Dublin court

A convicted human trafficker who is on the Romanian police's most wanted-list has been granted bail by the Irish High Court.

Liviu Biliuta (55) was arrested in Dublin last week and brought before the court on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) having fled his home country over 10 years ago. He is wanted by Romanian officials to serve a five-year jail term imposed in 2008 for trafficking women and children across Europe.

A bail application was brought, with gardaí objecting on the grounds that he was a flight risk and had links to organised crime.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said he accepted garda evidence of Biliuta being a flight risk but that, in the overall scheme of things including that there was no apparent evidence of the respondent's ongoing connection to organised crime, was granting bail.

Earlier Det Gda Malachy Dunne, of the Garda Extradition Unit, said that Biliuta was convicted and sentenced to a sentence of five years’ imprisonment in Romania.

The detective told the court that gardaí believed Mr Biliuta to be part of an organised gang involved in human trafficking to other jurisdictions. As a result, he said, the defendant would have good knowledge of moving from state to state under the radar.

The court heard that Liviu Biliuta's whereabouts only came to light earlier this year after he featured on an episode of RTE's Crimecall and a colleague working on the same construction site recognised him. Gardaí attended the site but Biliuta never returned after the episode aired. He was arrested last week after a colleague spotted him at a new construction site.

“We see him as a serious flight risk,” the detective said.

Under cross examination, Det Gda Dunne accepted that Liviu Biliuta has not left Ireland since arriving here over 10 years ago. He had been living with a friend until recently but now resides with his wife at an address in Lucan.

Defence counsel for Biliuta said that any time his client has interacted with gardaí he has given his name and date of birth. The court heard he has two convictions here for road-traffic offences.

He said his client has been paying taxes and is making a legitimate application in Romania to have his sentence stayed.

Justice Paul Burns said he accepted the evidence of Det Gda Dunne that Liviu Biliuta is a flight risk but that he had to look at the application in the overall scheme of things.

He said that the respondent has been living here for 10 years in which time he has had no major criminal convictions, and that there appeared to be no evidence of an ongoing link to an organised crime group.

Mr Justice Burns granted Liviu Biiliuta bail under strict conditions, including daily signing on at his local garda station, a curfew, an independent surety of €5,000 and a cash lodgment of €5,000. The respondent must also surrender his passport and national identity card, and not apply for any new travel documents.

He added that any breach of these conditions should be brought to the attention of the court.





Online Editors