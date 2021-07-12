Human blood found in horsebox where Kevin Lunney was allegedly tortured, trial hears

CRIME scene examiners found human blood on the floor of the horsebox where businessman Kevin Lunney was allegedly imprisoned and tortured, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The blood was discovered in a forensic inspection of the trailer located in a yard owned by one of the men who is now on trial over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping.

Evidence was continuing in the trial today.

The court has already heard that Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a carpet knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences," and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

Detective Garda David Kerrigan said he was on duty with Garda Alan Jones on September 21 canvassing the area for CCTV footage when they came across a yard at Drumbrade.

He told prosecutor Sean Guerin SC he was able to see the top of a blue horsebox from outside the yard, with a number of windows along the top. He carried out enquiries and learned the yard belonged to Luke O’Reilly.

He contacted Sergeant James McDevitt, who told him to remain at the scene to make sure nobody entered or left.

Detective Superintendent Alan Cunningham said Sergeant Michael Kearney contacted him on September 21, 2019, and said a blue horsebox similar to the one described by Mr Lunney in his garda statement had been found at a yard in Dumbrade. He authorised Sgt Kearney to designate it a crime scene.

Detective Garda Ursula Cummins of the garda ballistics section and Dr Yvonne O’Dowd of Forensic Science Ireland went to carry out an examination on September 22. Det Gda Cummins said she saw an area of apparent staining on the horsebox floor. Swabs were taken from a number of locations inside and outside the horsebox.

She also gave evidence of seizing items including a cable tie and blue glove from a ditch, and another cable tie, a blue glove and baby wipes from another trailer.

Dr O’Dowd said she carried out an exhaustive search of the blue horsebox.

She sprayed the inside with Luminol, explaining that this produces blue light when oxidised by iron, which is found in blood cells. This was not a test for blood but indicated areas where it might be present. She saw an area of the trailer floor, just inside the door, that “gave a blue luminescence that would be typical of blood.”

She did a KM test which came back positive but this did not differentiate between human and animal blood. She took two additional swabs back to the lab and tests confirmed the blood was human in origin, she said.

Sgt Derek Rochford, leader of the divisional search team, said a systematic search was carried out at the yard, continuing on September 22 and 23. A crane removed the blue horsebox and a white trailer in front of it.

The grass under the white trailer was relatively fresh so it seemed it had only recently been put there. After the trailer and horsebox were removed, a fingertip search of the area was carried out.

Several gardaí gave evidence of preserving the scene at Drumbrade to ensure no unauthorised people entered or left.

Defence lawyers are challenging the admissibility of evidence related to the yard search.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.