Inspectors who visited the mental health unit in a HSE-run hospital were "almost assaulted" by the "heavy, pungent smell" which forced them to "retreat outside to catch their breath", a court has heard.

HSE fined after inspectors forced outside by smell at dirty hospital psychiatric unit

The shocking evidence given by inspectors who visited the psychiatric department in St Luke's Hospital, Co Kilkenny, revealed that the smell was found to be coming from a colostomy bag which had been left in a clinical waste bin inside the room where electric shock treatment was administered.

They found that a dormitory had a shelf where a partially-filled urine bottle was alongside cups used by patients for drinking.

The findings emerged yesterday during the first court prosecution of its kind taken by the Mental Health Commission, the State watchdog.

A seclusion unit used to detain troubled patients at the hospital had ingrained dirt on the floor, no natural light and a ventilation fan clogged up with dirt during an unannounced inspection last November.

The HSE pleaded guilty at Kilkenny District Court to two charges relating to physical conditions at the unit and two charges relating to not having a consultant psychiatrist sign patient seclusion orders within 24 hours of the seclusion taking place, as is required by law.

Judge Brian O'Shea fined the HSE a total of €5,200.

The court heard that more than €1m has been spent by hospital management on remediating the problems that were found by four inspectors last November.

Inspector Martin McMenamin described cobwebs in a room and staining on the walls which was "possibly bodily fluid".

The inside of an oven in the occupational therapy room, where patients might go to cook something as part of their recovery, was "really, really, really dirty", he added.

And a room which was described as a "courtyard" but had all the hallmarks of an internal room was used by residents to smoke.

The room was "heavily contaminated" with dirt, with cigarette butts on the floor.

The HSE apologised for the conditions.

Judge O'Shea said that the conditions were a physical manifestation of the lack of care for mental health patients for too long in this country.

The commission said that it was "a landmark day" for mental health services.

It welcomed the judge's comments on the "stigma" faced by service users, and the vital role of inspectors.

