THE HSE has apologised on behalf of a hospital for events leading to the death of a 68 year-old man a few days after he had a hernia repair operation.

HSE apologises to family of man who died in 'very distressing circumstances'

Grandfather of two, John Joseph Comerford, the High Court heard, was a much-loved family man who died in "very distressing circumstances".

His widow and family on Friday settled an action over the care he received at St Luke’s in Kilkenny nine years ago.

In the apology read to the court, the HSE apologised to Mr Comerford's widow Pamela Ann and her family.

It added: "We do not underestimate the distress and sadness caused to Mrs Comerford and her children by the loss of their husband and father. We offer our sincere condolences."

Mrs Comerford of Clogh, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny had sued the HSE over the care given to her husband who died on March 21, 2011.

It was claimed there was a failure to carry out an emergency laparotomy on Mr Comerford when he came back to the hospital two days after his hernia surgery with shortness of breath, abdominal pain and low blood pressure.

Mr Comerford had been admitted originally on March 18 2011 to St Luke's for hernia repair relating to to an incisional hernia. He had the hernia in his abdomen for the previous 20 years and it had become large and uncomfortable.

He underwent surgery under general anesthetic and was discharged home the next day.

On March 20, 2011 he was readmitted to the Hospital A&E and was later transferred to intensive care.

He underwent exploration of the abdominal wound on March 21 and was transferred to intensive care.

Later he had a heart attack and still later another heart attack.

He was pronounced dead at 5.31am on March 21, 2011.

An inquest in 2014 to his death recorded a verdict of medical misadventure.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Comerford's daughter, Karen Brown, said that she is happy the case has come to an end and the family were glad they got an apology.

"It's sad my kids have missed out on their granddad.

"They adored him for the little time they knew him."

Mr Comerford’s son David described his father as an avid gardener who came to Ireland from the UK to retire in the late 1990s.

He said his Dad loved the allotments and carried on working as a builder when he came here.

He and his sister said their mother, who is now in her late 70s and was not present in court, had to move back to the UK since her husband’s death to be closer to her children.

Online Editors