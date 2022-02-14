‘How to wash blood off skin’ – court told of internet searches found on phone of man charged over serious stab attacks

A DUBLIN man has been charged over a street stab attack yesterday that left another man in intensive care with multiple serious wounds to his body and face.

Jonathan Donovan (37) is accused of repeatedly stabbing the man, who has not regained consciousness for long enough to give gardaí his name, a court heard.

Mr Donovan is also accused of a separate earlier assault on another man who was injured when he was stabbed once in the back with a 12-inch knife.

Dublin District Court heard a seized phone linked to the accused had searches including “how to wash blood off skin.”

Judge Bryan Smyth refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody to Friday.

Mr Donovan, of no fixed address, appeared in court charged with assault causing harm to a man at Gardiner Street Upper in the north city centre yesterday, February 13.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Gary Moran said Dublin Fire Brigade attended a call that a man had been injured, and found him collapsed on the footpath with multiple stab wounds to his back, neck and face.

Gardaí arrived and saw large pools of blood on the pathway on both sides of the street. The alleged victim was taken to the Mater Hospital and was unable to tell members of the fire brigade, gardai or hospital staff his name as he was drifting in and out of consciousness due to his injuries.

He had suffered seven stab wounds to his upper back, lacerations to his face, a wound which punctured his lung and another to a kidney.

The man was brought to surgery and remains in intensive care, the court heard.

Det Gda Moran said the alleged victim is as yet unidentified, although a preliminary identification was carried out.

He said CCTV footage showed the alleged victim turning on to Gardiner Street from Dorset Street at 3.05am yesterday morning. A man and woman were seen walking in the opposite direction. The man was identified by gardai as the accused, Det Gda Moran said.

He alleged CCTV showed the accused in a fight on top of the alleged victim “clearly making stabbing motions to his body.”

Gardaí searched Gardiner Place, the address of the accused’s female companion. A phone used by both of them contained searches “how to wash blood off skin” and “stabbings in Dublin city centre”, Det Gda Moran said,

Mr Donovan was also charged with assault causing harm over an earlier alleged stabbing at Dame Street on February 4. In that case, a named man alleged he was stabbed once in the back outside Spar. CCTV showed a man alleged to be the accused in an initial confrontation with him.

The CCTV allegedly showed the accused stabbing this man with a 12-inch long knife, Det Gda Moran said.

Gardaí “tracked” the accused on CCTV that day with a female companion.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor John Quinn said it was accepted the charges were serious but Mr Donovan was presumed innocent.

Judge Smyth refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to February 18.