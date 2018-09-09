A DUBLIN-BASED entrepreneur who claimed he could only afford to pay €100 a month following a personal injury claim against him was accused in court of "misrepresenting himself in public and giving contradictory evidence in private".

How social media exposed entrepreneur who could 'only afford €100 payments' following injuries claim

Paul Mooney, owner of companies The Cosmetic Outlet and Madison Makeup, was driving without insurance when he was involved in a road traffic accident in September 2011.

The Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland pursued him for costs of €50,116.85 and had to take legal action in a bid to recover them.

Mr Mooney argued that he couldn't afford to make significant monthly payments towards discharging the monies, yet his social media posts and previous interviews raised suspicions with the MIBI.

He provided a Statement of Means to the court in the summer of 2017, but the MIBI claimed it didn't provide an accurate reflection of his financial position.

He also gave in tax returns that were two years out of date.

The MIBI's legal team then came across interviews with the Irish Times and Sunday Business Post, which counsel said showcased a "good lifestyle".

He told the Irish Times in 2016 that he purchased an extravagant car for himself as a birthday present. He also outlined how he prefers quality over quantity as "buying cheap means buying twice".

"It was a gift to myself for turning 30 this year and doing so well with Flormar Ireland. I can’t tell you how much it cost – my wife will probably read this," he said.

He later claimed in court that he didn't own any car when the MIBI pursued him for costs.

When asked about a Mercedes CLA 180, he said this was his wife’s vehicle which her father had bought for her.

The MIBI's legal team questioned why he was making car loan repayments of €340 per month if he didn't own a car. He stated this was his wife’s loan.

Judge Michael Coghlan criticised this evidence, saying: "These days nobody drives a flash car and talks it up in the media and then says it is non-existent."

Mr Mooney was later ordered to sell the Mercedes. The MIBI sought for a Toyota Rav, which he claimed was a company car, to also be sold.

He received a combined total of €28,355 for the two cars and Judge Coghlan this week ordered him to discharge the full amount within seven days.

Judge Coghlan warned Mr Mooney that he was not impressed with someone who "misrepresents himself in public and gives contradictory evidence in private."

Social media posts of the Dubliner, a former CEO in Ireland of global cosmetics brand Flormar, showed him holidaying in hotspots like Dubai.

The MIBI, not for profit organisation which compensates victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured vehicles, questioned how somebody, who claimed he couldn't pay more than €100 a month towards its costs, could afford to travel on such holidays.

Mr Mooney must now make monthly payments of €1,500 from October 11 to discharge the remaining monies owed.

He had made a number of monthly €1,000 payments over the course of the year.

David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the MIBI, welcomed the outcome this week.

"One of the key reasons we were established was to ensure that if an uninsured driver should cause a road traffic accident, then the other people impacted wouldn’t be left out of pocket for their medical bills, for the personal injury compensation they are due or for the property damage caused," he said.

"While the MIBI covers the claim in the short term, the uninsured driver is still very much on the hook. They are liable for all the costs involved and the MIBI has the authority to recover those costs in full from the uninsured driver. If that means bringing the uninsured driver to court then we will bring them to court.

"Everyone who drives on Irish roads is legally required to have insurance. The law is there for a reason. Those who ignore this law are on very thin ice. They risk not just severe legal penalties for breaking the law, but they also face having to make substantial personal payments to cover off any damages they cause. This is why driving uninsured is such a reckless act and why those who have faced the recovery process are not in a hurry to make the same mistake again."

When contacted by Independent.ie, Mr Mooney said "I have no comment to make at this time. I am happy the case has been resolved and I can move on with my life".

Online Editors