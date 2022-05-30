| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How self-professed party girl Lisa Smith became radicalised ISIS extremist

Radicalisation took place over several years on internet chatrooms and Syrian battlefields

Lisa Smith served in the Defence Forces Expand
Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Tania Joya Expand
Lisa Smith Expand

Close

Lisa Smith served in the Defence Forces

Lisa Smith served in the Defence Forces

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Tania Joya

Tania Joya

Lisa Smith

Lisa Smith

/

Lisa Smith served in the Defence Forces

Robin Schiller

A 10-year veteran of the Defence Forces with a successful career, those who knew Lisa Smith said she “threw her life away” to join an extremist ideology.

From being a self-professed party girl to calling for Muslims to unite and fight the enemy, her radicalisation took place over several years on internet chatrooms and Syrian battlefields.

Related topics

More On Lisa Smith

Most Watched

Privacy