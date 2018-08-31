Born in 1980, 'Fat' Freddie Thompson grew up in the Maryland area of Dublin's south-inner city and first came to Garda attention aged just 16.

How 'Fat' Freddie went from car thief to feared killer for the Kinahan cartel

Following his first brush with the law, there followed a number of appearances in the Children's Court in 1997 for a car theft and other motoring offences before he graduated to the district court.

As Thompson grew older he displayed an increasingly violent streak and appeared in court on assault charges, threatening and abusive behaviour as well damaging a Garda car.

His co-accused in the latter case was the late gangland hitman Paddy Doyle.

Years later in 2008, Thompson was in a 4x4 in Spain with Doyle and Gary Hutch, also since murdered, when they were ambushed and Doyle was shot dead.

Thompson first came to media attention at the turn of the century when he led a gang of young criminals in a bitter dispute which claimed at least 15 lives - the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud.

This was despite many of the protagonists, including Thompson himself, living and operating in the south-inner city area.

Following his involvement in that dispute, his crime enterprise evolved and he was extradited to Spain in 2011 after authorities named him as a member of an international organisation based on the Costa del Sol.

This crime gang, the now infamous Kinahan cartel, at the time had members in a number of countries including Spain, the UK and Ireland.

Their organisation has since expanded and now has links in South America, Europe and Dubai.

Up to 30 members of the Kinahan gang were arrested by Spanish police in May 2010 under Operation Shovel.

While Thompson was not in Spain at the time the gang members were detained, gardaí arrested him here and handed him to Spanish authorities in October 2011. He was allowed to return to Dublin at the start of 2013.

In May 2014, Thompson was detained by police in the Netherlands and extradited to Ireland from Amsterdam.

In the Netherlands, he was found in possession of false identity documents and a genuine passport, which had been "doctored" to match the ID.

Despite being arrested in a number of investigations linked to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud, Thompson managed to escape any gangland convictions.

He did, however, serve significant jail time, including a three-year term for assault causing harm and a two-year sentence for endangerment.

In February 2015, Thompson was jailed for 20 months for a pub brawl "sparked by slagging" after a funeral.

Thompson pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to violent disorder along with two other men at Morrissey's Pub in Cork Street.

After serving a prison sentence for that offence, he managed to keep a relatively low-profile following the outbreak of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

That all changed in 2016, when he was tasked by a senior cartel associate with orchestrating the murder of David Douglas.

In July that year, Douglas was murdered. But, following a lengthy Garda investigation, Thompson was sentenced to life for his role in that feud killing.

