How claims of sex abuse in the scouting movement were ignored for decades

Long-serving scout master Dave Barry (72) jailed for five years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting 10 boys

Former scout leader David P Barry. File image. Expand

Ralph Riegel

IRELAND'S scouting movement is reeling from the jailing of one of its highest profile former leaders for a concerted campaign of abuse targeting young boys over the span of almost three decades.

Cork photographer Dave Barry (72) wasn't just a long-serving scout master with first the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) and then its successor organisation, Scouting Ireland.

He reached the rank of Regional Cork Commissioner – effectively overseeing the work of other scout masters in the south –and also became one of the leading lights on the national Scout Leader magazine.

