How celebrity doctor Christian Jessen’s tweet could end up costing him £6k a word

Dr Christian Jessen Expand

Alan Erwin and Allison Morris

Celebrity doctor Christian Jessen’s bill for posting a false tweet about outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster may be in excess of £300,000 (€349,000).

Mr Justice McAlinden awarded £125,000 in damages — a record figure for defamation on Twitter — to Mrs Foster for the TV star’s “grossly defamatory” and unfounded rumours.

However, an indemnity costs order made against the doctor will see him pick up the bill for Mrs Foster’s legal team, as well as his own.

