How celebrity doctor Christian Jessen’s tweet could end up costing him £6k a word

Celebrity doctor Christian Jessen’s bill for posting a false tweet about outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster may be in excess of £300,000 (€349,000).

Mr Justice McAlinden awarded £125,000 in damages — a record figure for defamation on Twitter — to Mrs Foster for the TV star’s “grossly defamatory” and unfounded rumours.

However, an indemnity costs order made against the doctor will see him pick up the bill for Mrs Foster’s legal team, as well as his own.

According to one legal expert, those legal costs are likely to be a “substantial six-figure sum”, with the onus on Jessen to argue if he believes that the costs are unreasonable.

The tweet was 47 words in length, meaning the potential £300,000 final bill works out at more than £6,000 for every word.

Mr Justice McAlinden called the online attack on Mrs Foster “an outrageous libel concerning an individual of considerable standing, attacking her integrity at a most fundamental level... it involves the trashing, in a very public fashion, of the relationship that Mrs Foster holds dearest in her life.

“It affected core aspects of the plaintiff’s life, namely, her relationship with her husband and her deep Christian faith.”

Mrs Foster sued the Harley Street medic, best known for presenting Channel 4 shows Embarrassing Bodies and Supersize v Superskinny, over the tweet published to his 311,000 followers on December 23, 2019, and only taken down two weeks later.

It involved baseless claims that the then leader of the DUP was in an adulterous relationship with one of her close protection officers. In evidence, she described how the untrue rumours humiliated her at a time when she was involved in talks to restore power-sharing.

Mrs Foster told the court how the message, posted two days before Christmas, “trashed” her 25-year marriage, adding: “It was almost as if this cut to the very core of my life.”

Even though she had already secured a default judgment, a ruling on the scale of damages was put on hold after Jessen mounted an eleventh-hour bid to enter a late defence.

He claimed he never received court papers sent to his London apartment and was unaware the case had reached hearing.

He also insisted he shut out all news last year and moved back in with his mother and father because of the pandemic and his depression. But the judge rejected this account, saying Jessen chose to ignore proceedings “until shocked into action by the scale of the press coverage of Mrs Foster’s evidence”.

With the libel retweeted 517 times and liked by at least 3,500 users, Mr Justice McAlinden accepted submissions that others would have formed the view that “if Christian Jessen is tweeting this, then it must be true”.

Describing his tweet as “an outrageously bad libel”, he added: “I readily accept the plaintiff’s evidence that this… cut her to the core, causing very considerable upset, distress, humiliation, embarrassment and hurt.”

Dr Jessen’s “woefully inadequate and deliberately misleading” response to the case, when one was finally made, and the failure to publish any form of apology or retraction were further aggravating features.

Announcing the damages, the judge referred to ‘the green book’, used to assess compensation. Mrs Foster’s solicitor, Paul Tweed, described the outcome as a complete vindication for the politician and a potential “watershed” for all women attacked on social media.

On Thursday night appearing on the BBC’s Newscast podcast Mrs Foster said she was planning to dedicate her time to combatting online abuse. She said anonymity needed to be challenged, “So that’s the route I want to try and continue with.”