How a secret meeting among Kinahan gang hierarchy sealed the fate of Daithi Douglas

David ‘Daithi’ Douglas’ fate was sealed in late 2015 following a secret meeting among the Kinahan hierarchy in Dublin.

On November 6 a gunman’s weapon jammed when he tried to shoot at associates of the crime gang gathered outside the Red Cow Hotel on the Naas Road.

Within hours of the failed hit a small summit among the cartel’s trusted inner circle was convened. Gardaí believe that the sole purpose of these discussions was to compile a ‘hit-list’ of targets in revenge for the hotel attempt.

Among those present was a Crumlin man, now aged in his mid-30s, who is a trusted associate of the crime gang.

He is wanted in relation to one feud killing and is suspected of directing other murder plots abroad.

Another senior cartel member believed to have been involved in the secretive meeting is originally from Dublin’s north inner city and is also wanted for questioning in relation to a feud murder.

A senior source told the Irish Independent: “These two men were essentially tasked with compiling a list of Hutch targets, and this happened well before the escalation of the Regency.

“Gardaí believe they met in retaliation for the Red Cow incident. The two cartel associates are also suspected of being heavily involved in organising feud murders in 2016, both inside and outside this jurisdiction.”

Two names placed on the murder list were David ‘Daithi’ Douglas (55), a former zookeeper with IRA links, and Darren Kearns (33), a convicted drug dealer from the Cabra area.

While the Kinahan gang’s ‘inquiries’ led them to believe the pair were involved in the Red Cow attempt, gardaí do not believe this was the case.

It didn’t matter, and less than 48 hours later Douglas was shot and seriously injured while walking his dog in Cabra. Kearns was gunned down that December on Blackhorse Avenue.

By the following July, Douglas appeared to believe the threat had subsided. He was regularly spotted in his wife’s store in the south inner city.

While he had cheated death once, on that Friday afternoon David Douglas wasn’t so lucky. As he stood in the Shoestown shop on Bridgefoot Street, the final plans were being put in place for his murder.

Spotter cars were captured on CCTV circling the area before a Mercedes pulled up. Within seconds a gunman entered the store, fired up to six shots into Douglas, and fled the scene.

A major investigation was launched by detectives at Kevin Street garda station which this week culminated in the final member of the murder cell being jailed.

Lee Canavan (32) had only started appearing more frequently on the Garda radar in 2015.

From Edenbrook in Rathfarnham, he lived in the UK in his late teens where he worked as a printer before returning to Ireland. Back in Dublin he even enrolled in a business, IT and web design course as a mature student.

However, the attempts at a legitimate career were short-lived and he would feature on Garda intelligence as an associate of Gareth Chubb, a convicted drug dealer and Kinahan associate from Crumlin.

When detectives raided a property linked to Canavan in 2015 they found Chubb, who feared the armed gardaí were a hit team.

Read More

Canavan would act as a driver for fellow convicted killer ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson.

By June 26, 2016, he clocked up his first convictions for drug possession and received fines of €200 and €100.

Five days later, he would form part of a murder cell which the Special Criminal Court said was involved in the “meticulously” planned murder of David Douglas. He fled to the UK after the killing and was returned on a European Arrest Warrant in 2020.

Last month, following a non-jury trial, he recorded his third and fourth criminal convictions after being found guilty of the murder of David Douglas on July 1, 2016.

He was also convicted of criminal damage to a car used as a ‘switch’ vehicle.

While the three judges said they could not say he was the gunman beyond reasonable doubt, they found he was part of a joint criminal enterprise involved in the murder.

On Thursday Canavan, watching via video-link from prison, was sentenced to life imprisonment. As the case concluded, he gave a thumbs up to the camera before being led away. He was the fourth and final member of the murder cell convicted.

Gangland figure ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson (41), who directed the plot, was previously jailed for life over the murder.

Foot soldier Nathan Foley (23), described as a ‘gillie’, was sentenced to six years’ jail for helping the gang involved in the attack.

Canavan’s half-brother Gareth Brophy (25), one of the getaway drivers, was given a nine-and-a-half year jail term for facilitating the murder.

After the conviction, Chief Supt Paul Cleary hailed the work of his investigation team, the support of other Garda units, and the assistance of the community in Dublin 8.

“It’s a very significant conviction” he said.

“This is a team who were involved… in meticulous planning, preparation, transport, logistics, execution and cover-up of the murder of David Douglas.”

The senior garda said that the family of Daithi Douglas were also happy with the conviction of Lee Canavan. It was some solace for the victim’s family five years on.

Like many other people killed by the organised crime group, its ill-informed suspicions were enough for the cartel to inflict their own justice on David Douglas.