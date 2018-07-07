Housekeeper accused of using someone else's PPS number while claiming €30k from the dole, court hears

A HOUSEKEEPER allegedly used someone else’s PPS number for her job while claiming almost €30,000 from the dole, a court has heard.

Mother-of-four Arjana Leka, 48, with an address at Sycamore Avenue, Castleknock, Dublin 15, is being prosecuted by the Department of Social Protection.

She appeared before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court which heard she is facing allegations of using someone else’s PPS number for employment while claiming social welfare under her own.

The alleged fraud happened between 2007 and 2013 and the total loss was €29,890, the court was told.

She is charged with making two false declarations and failing to notify the social welfare office she was working.

Judge Brennan said they were clearly very serious allegations but accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court.

Defence solicitor David Linehan said his client had four children to support and was finding it difficult to survive. She was working part-time as a housekeeper two to four days a week.

An order for disclosure of prosecution evidence was granted and the judge acceded to Mr Linehan’s request to grant legal aid to the defendant.

The case was adjourned until a date in September when she will be expected to say how she is pleading.

In the district court the offence, on conviction, can result in a fine of up to €2,500 and a possible six-month sentence in addition to having to repay the social welfare authorities.

The court can only consider sparing defendants accused of dole fraud a criminal record if all the money has been repaid.

