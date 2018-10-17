The case of the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of the women at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy, was adjourned in the High Court yesterday.

House still hasn't been bought for Emma Mhic Mhathúna's five children, court hears

The mother of five, who settled for €7.5m in her action over her CervicalCheck smears, was buried last week after losing her battle to the cancer which had spread to her brain.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that a house has still not been bought for her five children.

Patrick Treacy SC said it was Ms Mhic Mhathúna's wishes that a house be bought in the names of her five children.

At a previous court hearing in July, further funds were released so that €1.75m was available for the purchase of a home in Dublin.

Counsel asked that the case be adjourned to next week when the court will be further updated on the matter.

In July, the court heard Ms Mhic Mhathúna was to move near Dublin where she was receiving medical treatment.

At that time, Mr Justice Kevin Cross directed that a further €650,000 be released to the 37-year-old mother so she had a fund of €1.75m to buy a house near the capital.

Her counsel, Mr Treacy, told the court it had been originally thought Ms Mhic Mhathúna would buy a house in Kerry, but a house they had been intending to purchase there turned out not to be suitable.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna and her five children sued over her CervicalCheck smears and settled their legal action for €7.5m in June.

Liability was also admitted by the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. Letters of apology from the HSE and Quest Diagnostics were also to be sent to Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

The settlement followed mediation talks.

