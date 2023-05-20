Hotelier Paddy McKillen: ‘Qatari tactics won’t stop me getting the €1.7bn I am owed’

Paddy McKillen reached a deal with the Qataris after selling his 36pc stake in the luxury Maybourne Hotels Group in 2015. Photo: National Pictures/Johnathan Adam Davies

Property tycoon Paddy McKillen has said members of Qatar’s royal family owe him stg£1.5bn (€1.7bn) and that he will not be distracted by what he describes as “tactics” by them in the courts.