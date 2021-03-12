Hotelier expects he and his son will be summonsed to court over Golfgate dinner

The businessman who developed the hotel at the centre of the Golfgate controversy expects he and a son of his will be summonsed to appear in court.

John Sweeney (60) believes he and his son James (32), who is the general manager of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, are among the four people due to face charges for allegedly organising an event in contravention of Covid-19 health regulations.

The Co Galway businessman, who has interests in fuel distribution, real estate and hotels, has endured a difficult time in recent months.

As well as getting caught up in the controversy over last August’s Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, it was revealed this week he had been hit with a tax demand of close to €600,000 by the Revenue Commissioners.

Sources confirmed last month that Independent TD Noel Grealish, captain of the golf society, and former TD and Senator Donie Cassidy, the president of the society, were two of the four due to be summonsed. However, the two other individuals were not identified at the time.

A spokesman for Mr Sweeney said: “John expects that it is he and his son James who are to receive summonses.”

The Irish Independent understands summonses have yet to be issued to any of the four but it is anticipated the case will be heard at Clifden District Court during the summer.

Charges were directed in the matter after gardaí sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The penalties for alleged breaches of the regulations are fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Mr Sweeney and his wife sat at the same table as Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe at the ill-fated event, which caused a furore and led to significant political fallout.

He developed the hotel complex in 1998 on the site of former railway and tweed mill buildings.

Mr Justice Woulfe identified Mr Sweeney as the hotel’s owner in an account of events he gave to an ad hoc inquiry into his attendance.

However, the hotel is currently owned by other members of the Sweeney family.

Mr Sweeney remains a director of the business.

According to the latest Revenue tax defaulters list, he was hit with an assessment of €597,293 – made up of €296,267 in tax, €212,146 in interest and €88,880 in penalties – following an investigation into under-declaration of income tax.

Mr Sweeney said this occurred after he got involved in a “corporate tax planning” scheme via a firm of reputable tax advisers in 2008, only for the scheme to be later ruled against by the Revenue.

Some 81 people were at the Golfgate event, split into two groups divided by a partition which was partially opened for prize-giving and speeches.

At the time, indoor gatherings were limited to 50 people.

Agriculture minister Dara Calleary, Seanad leas-chathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer and EU commissioner Phil Hogan all resigned in the aftermath of the event, but Mr Justice Woulfe held on to his post.