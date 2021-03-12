| 3.1°C Dublin

Hotelier expects he and his son will be summonsed to court over Golfgate dinner

John Sweeney developed the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Galway, where the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner took place. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Shane Phelan

The businessman who developed the hotel at the centre of the Golfgate controversy expects he and a son of his will be summonsed to appear in court.

John Sweeney (60) believes he and his son James (32), who is the general manager of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, are among the four people due to face charges for allegedly organising an event in contravention of Covid-19 health regulations.

The Co Galway businessman, who has interests in fuel distribution, real estate and hotels, has endured a difficult time in recent months.

