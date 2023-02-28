| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Hotel worker (27) admits making lewd advance to ‘terrified’ colleague (18)

Conor Price Expand
Conor Price Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

Conor Price

Conor Price

Conor Price

Conor Price

Stock image

Stock image

/

Conor Price

Andrew Phelan

A new worker at a Dublin hotel was being shown around the building by a female colleague when he lewdly propositioned her in a linen room, leaving her “terrified”, Dublin District Court was told.

Conor Price stood in front of the door and repeatedly asked the distressed 18-year-old if she wanted to “taste it”.

Most Watched

Privacy