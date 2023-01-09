| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Hotel burglar told he must pay for stolen drinks to avoid jail

Daryl Hogan admitted burglary and possession of stolen property Expand

Close

Daryl Hogan admitted burglary and possession of stolen property

Daryl Hogan admitted burglary and possession of stolen property

Daryl Hogan admitted burglary and possession of stolen property

Andrew Phelan

A BURGLAR who stole bottles of spirits and a crate of cider from a city centre hotel has been told to pay compensation to avoid jail.

Daryl Hogan (30) was feeding a drug addiction when he took the alcohol, a court heard.

Most Watched

Privacy