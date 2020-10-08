Hospitality group Press Up sues State over pandemic measures

Press Up Ltd, one of the country’s biggest leisure and hospitality groups, has initiated proceedings against the Government over Covid-19 restrictions on pubs and restaurants.

The group, controlled by businessmen Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan, had been calling for empirical evidence to justify the closures.

It is the third challenge the Government will face in relation to pandemic restrictions.

A challenge by Ryanair to the Green List of travel destinations was rejected by the High Court last week, while the same court threw out a challenge from political activists Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters to laws restricting freedom of movement last May.

The action by Press Up Ltd and 17 associated companies was initiated in the High Court yesterday.

The defendants are named as the Minister for Health, the Minister for Finance, Ireland and the Attorney General.

The group is already embroiled in several legal cases against insurers and brokers in disputes over the non-payment of business interruption claims arising from the coronavirus crisis.

It runs a range of hospitality businesses across Dublin, Cork and Westmeath.

Its portfolio of bars, restaurants, hotels and cinemas includes The Workman’s Club, Elephant & Castle, The Stella Theatre and The Dean hotel. The group employs around 1,800 people.

Last week, lawyers issued letters to the defendants on behalf of the group threatening legal action if restrictions on pubs and restaurants in Dublin were extended beyond October 10.

Its operations have been badly hit since restrictions were introduced last March to limit the spread of the virus.

Online Editors