A DRUNKEN hospital patient lay on the floor, shouting obscenities at “the top of his voice” and became violent when gardaí carried him out.

Alan Lynch (59) also kicked out at arresting gardaí when he became aggressive after his phone went missing in an emergency department.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case and told Lynch he would leave him without convictions if he made a €250 donation to charity.

Lynch, a widower of Brookville Court, North Road, Finglas, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.

Dublin District Court gardaí were called to the Mater Hospital Emergency Department at 11pm on March 16.

The accused was lying on the floor, preventing staff and critical care teams getting by.

When asked to get to his feet, he was aggressive and shouted obscenities in an area where people were awaiting treatment. He had to be physically picked up and he dropped his body weight to make this more difficult.

When gardaí took him to a patrol van, he became violent and kicked out at them.

Lynch had consumed a lot of alcohol on the night and was “fully intoxicated”, his solicitor Stephen O’Mahony said.

He was at the hospital because he had broken a collarbone and he gave his phone to a person waiting in A&E while he was in triage.

When he came out, the phone was gone and “his behaviour thereafter was totally unacceptable”.

There were gaps in his memory and he was “very ashamed of the facts”.