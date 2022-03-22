Hospital patient shouted insults at staff treating him

A HOSPITAL patient hurled abuse at staff while he was being treated for his addiction to pills, a court has heard.

Daryl Sullivan’s eyes could not focus on anyone and he continued to be aggressive after gardaí were called.

Judge Bryan Smyth spared him jail, giving him a two-month suspended sentence.

Sullivan (33) of Emor Street, South Circular Road, admitted threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and public intoxication.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to the Mater Hospital’s emergency department on April 25 last year.

Garda Gavin Cullen said Sullivan was being threatening and abusive to staff and was insulting them as they were trying to assist him.

He was highly intoxicated and was also aggressive to gardaí when they arrived.

Sullivan could not focus his eyes on anyone. He was arrested and brought to Mountjoy garda station, where his aggressive and threatening behaviour continued.

He had 32 previous convictions, 20 of which were for public order offences.

Sullivan was suffering from an addiction to benzodiazepines and was in hospital because of this on the day.

The accused realised he had to do something about his problem and was dealing with it now, his solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said. He apologised for his behaviour.

Judge Smyth said Sullivan deserved a custodial sentence but he suspended the two months for two years “in light of the progress” the accused was making.