| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Hospital patient headbutted and punched security guard

Dylan Kavanagh (22) was given a three-month sentence, suspended for 19 months. Expand

Close

Dylan Kavanagh (22) was given a three-month sentence, suspended for 19 months.

Dylan Kavanagh (22) was given a three-month sentence, suspended for 19 months.

Dylan Kavanagh (22) was given a three-month sentence, suspended for 19 months.

Eimear Cotter

A patient who headbutted and punched a security guard was on a large dose of morphine at the time, a court heard.

Dylan Kavanagh (22) was brought to the emergency department of James Connolly Hospital after he was the victim of an assault, and his face was split open.

Most Watched

Privacy