Hospital gift shop boss was 'punched over gift card', court told

A HOSPITAL visitor punched a shop manager in the face after he confronted her for stealing a greeting card, it has been alleged.

Leanne Gleeson (36) is alleged to have left the shop manager with a burst lip following the one-punch attack.

Judge Paula Murphy ordered the disclosure of any statements, as well as CCTV footage.

Judge Murphy adjourned the case to a date in March for a plea or date.

The accused, of Mount Eustace Crescent in Tyrrelstown, is charged with seriously assaulting the shop worker.

The incident allegedly took place at James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown on September 14 last year.

Garda Rebekah Gaffey gave evidence that she further charged Ms Gleeson before the court with theft.

The new charge related to the theft of a greeting card, worth €2.60, at the same time and place.

She said Ms Gleeson was handed a true copy of the charge sheet and she made no reply to the charge after caution.

Gda Gaffey said there was consent to bail being extended to the new charge.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the DPP had directed summary trial in the district court, where the penalties upon conviction are less severe than in the circuit court.

Outlining the allegation for jurisdiction purposes, Gda Gaffey said it was alleged that Ms Gleeson stole a greeting card from the hospital shop.

Gda Gaffey alleged the shop manager followed the accused outside and confronted her about the card, which was worth €2.60.

Gda Gaffey alleged that Ms Gleeson then punched the manager once in the face.

The victim allegedly suffered a burst lip in the assault.

Judge Murphy said she would accept jurisdiction of the charges, meaning the matter stays in the district court.

Defence lawyer Jennifer Jackson asked for a disclosure order, including any statements and CCTV footage available in relation to the incident.

Ms Gleeson has not yet indicated how she is pleading to the charges.

