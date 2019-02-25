Family members of a woman who died after seven rib fractures were not spotted by a hospital have said they want tighter procedures at all public hospitals.

Hospital care under fire as mother dies months after injuries are missed

Christina "Chrissie" McGagh (75), a mother of five and grandmother of six, suffered the fractures after she fell down the stairs at her home at Ballon, Co Carlow.

However, despite being X-rayed at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny in October 2012, her injuries were not identified.

She died five months later on March 28, 2013.

An apology was read in the High Court last week as Ms McGagh's son Tom, who had sued the HSE on behalf of the family, settled his action for €265,000.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Her family have now said they do not want any other family to endure what they and their mother went through.

Speaking for the family, Ms McGagh's daughter Kathryn said the past six years had been "such a struggle" for everyone, from dealing with their mother's accident, her misdiagnosis, to her death and the length of time it took for the case to go to court.

She said €175,000 of the award would go directly to Ms McGagh's husband "due to losing his wife, who was his carer and for his future medical needs.

"He now needs 24/7 care following his own fall and the entire family are looking after him."

Ms McGagh said her brother's bravery in taking the High Court case "resulted in us being able to highlight the past mistakes and shortcomings of the hospital and HSE to the nation".

In the High Court last week, St Luke's and the HSE apologised for the failings in the treatment and care provided to Ms McGagh and the "tragic consequences of these failings".

