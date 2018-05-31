The National Maternity Hospital has apologised in the High Court for the "shortcomings in care" which resulted in the death of a baby girl.

Hospital apologises to couple for 'shortcomings in care' resulting in death of Baby Aisling

The apology came as the parents of baby Aisling Furey settled their High Court action over her death five years ago.

Outside court, parents Tracey Jones Furey and Eamonn Furey told how, when they left the hospital grieving five years ago, they had to bring their baby girl who was stillborn out through a service entrance. In a letter from the Master of the Dublin hospital, Dr Rhona Mahony, read to the court, the hospital offered "our sincere apology to you and your family in relation to the death of your baby daughter Aisling in the hospital on June 27, 2013".

It added: "The hospital extends its sincere apology for the shortcomings in care provided to you, which resulted in the death of Aisling, and for the distress and suffering this has caused you and your family." 'Secret'

The parents, in a statement, said the hospital had assured them the practice of leaving through a side door would not be allowed to continue. "The practice of taking grieving families and their babies out the side door seemed in an instant to assign Aisling's life to that of a secret," Ms Jones Furey said.

She added: "It demonstrated to us that Aisling was no longer worthy of the dignity and respect that other babies who hadn't died were given by the hospital. It had a lasting impact on our memory of leaving the hospital." She said the circumstances surrounding Aisling's death caused their family significant distress and devastation.

"Aisling's life mattered and as parents the only gift we could give her was that of her legacy.

"Thankfully, we both possess the tenacity, strength and family support that allowed us to fight on behalf of our daughter.

"We are very sad that our darling Aisling, who would now be five, is not with our family today. However, we continue to celebrate how much we loved her and she is continually remembered and included in our family celebrations," she said. Ms Jones Furey, Ayrfield Road, Dublin 13, had sued the Holles Street hospital over the circumstances of Aisling's birth and death. Ms Jones Furey was admitted to the hospital on June 19, 2013, at 28 weeks' gestation.

She was kept in for observation and on June 27 she experienced pressure and abdominal pain and two hours later was physically examined and found to be in premature labour. Aisling was later delivered stillborn. It was claimed there was a failure to maintain any or any adequate maternal and foetal monitoring or supervision and a failure to intervene to deliver the baby by caesarean section with sufficient speed.

It was further claimed there was a failure to investigate adequately or at all the death of the baby. Liability was admitted in the case.

