Hospital apologises for 'deficits in care' after death of mother of four

Jacqueline Keating who was also a grandmother was the matriarch of her family and has been laughing and joking when first admitted to the Dublin hospital, the court was told. But within seven days her family said she was non responsive.

Her widower, Paul Keating, has sued over his wife’s death and the case is before the High Court for the assessment of damages only.

He told the court when he was called to the hospital at 6am on August 2, 2016, he heard the tea ladies in the corridor talking about someone dying.

"They were talking about my wife. I was brought in to a room and I was told they had tried to resuscitate her for 25 minutes."

He said he asked was his wife alone when she died and he said he was told there were two people with her. The court heard a subsequent report on the matter disclosed MrsKeating died alone.

At the start of the hearing for St James’s Hospital senior counsel Oonah McCrann read an apology on behalf of the hospital to the court.

In it, hospital CEO, Lorcan Birthistle said he would like to “ sincerely and unreservedly apologise for the deficits in the care that was provided at St James’s Hospital".

It added: "We know that Jacqueline’s death has had a profound impact on you all. Please accept my deepest sympathy and apology.”

The hospital also offered its sincere and deepest sympathy to Mr Keating and his family "for the devastating loss" of Jacqueline.

Mr Keating, Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 had on behalf of his family sued St James’s over the death of his wife on August 2,2016.

Mrs Keating who had surgery for a tumour in her neck at another hospital in the past and also had a history of venous thromboembolism was admitted to St James’s in July 2016.

On July 31, 2016 she started having problems with low oxygen saturation and also developed chest pains and tightness. She was recorded as being anxious and and ECG was normal. On August 2, 2016, Mrs Kennedy collapsed and died.

An autopsy later showed Mrs Keating died of a heart attack which was caused by a pulmonary embolism due to deep vein thrombosis.

It was claimed there was a failure to consider the risk factors Mrs Keating had for venous thromboembolism and a failure to properly evaluate her chest pains or leg pains.

Mr Keating told the court he and his wife had a great life before she died.

"She was the matriarch, she was a young grandmother, now some of her grandchildren will never get to know her," he said.

He said after his wife was admitted to St James’s he and his family "kept asking for a check for clots."

He added: "They said it would be organised it, they did not do it," he said.

Mrs Keating’s daughter Louise Hunt told the court her mother was laughing and joking Walking in to the hospital but within seven days she was non responsive.

“They kept saying psychiatric. That was all that was in their head,” she said.

The case before Mr Justice Michael Hanna continues.

