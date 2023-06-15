Hospital and HSE apologise as Tipperary boy (4) with cerebral palsy settles case for €7.5m

Sinead and Gary Roche from Nenagh Tipperary whose son Jamie settled his high court action against the HSE….. Pic Collins Courts

Tim Healy

University Maternity Hospital Limerick and the HSE have apologised to a 4-year-old boy for the shortcomings in care at the time of his birth.