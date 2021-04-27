Horse racing body doesn’t have to put up €300,000 security over appeal of defamation ruling

The head of security of the horse racing regulatory body has failed to secure an order that the horse racing trainers' organisation should put up security for legal costs before its appeal over a €300,000 defamation award is heard.

Just over a year ago, a High Court jury made the award, following a 30-day trial, to Chris Gordon, security head of the Turf Club, now known as the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

The jury found he had been the subject of an "orchestrated and severe campaign" against his good name by the Irish Race Horse Trainers Association (IRTA).

Mr Gordon claimed he was defamed in a letter about his role in an inspection of the yard of horse trainer Liz Doyle, a daughter of former Fine Gael MEP and TD Avril Doyle, who was also present during the inspection.

Mr Gordon (61) sued the IRTA over a letter from its solicitor to a senior Turf Club steward which he said falsely alleged Mr Gordon attempted to entrap Ms Doyle Jr into an admission of wrongdoing.

The IRTA denied defamation and following the jury decision, it lodged an appeal with the Court of Appeal.

Mr Gordon then asked the court to order the IRTA to lodge a sum for the security of legal costs should it lose the appeal.

This was in circumstances where the IRTA accepts it would not be in a position to pay the costs of the appeal should it lose. Its income comes from a €100 membership fee from its 400 members along with a percentage of trainers’ winnings determined by Horse Racing Ireland.

It had net assets of some €252,000 for 2019 and is already facing payment of the award and the significant costs of a 30-day trial.

The IRTA argued a security for the costs order would stifle the appeal and prevent it exercising its constitutional right to do so.

Mr Gordon said that in other jurisdictions it has been said that such assertion is not sufficient to discharge the onus on an appellant to prove that if security is ordered it will not be able to proceed with the appeal.

In a judgment refusing Mr Gordon's security of costs application, Mr Justice Brian Murray, on behalf of the CoA, said he was satisfied, for a number of reasons, that the IRTA had discharged the burden to prove such an order would prevent the appeal proceeding.

The judge also said the IRTA's accountants estimated the costs of the appeal at €250,000. If it wins its appeal, it will not necessarily be insolvent but it was "impecunious as that term is used in the relevant case law".

Insofar as Mr Gordon relied upon such matters as these being defamation proceedings, the conduct of the defendant and that it is a body corporate and limited by guarantee, these were not “special circumstances” for granting a security order under the relevant rule, he said.