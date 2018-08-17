A group protesting about homelessness claim they have taken over a second property, after they vacated another house they had occupied this morning.

Homelessness campaigners ordered to leave occupied Summerhill Parade house claim they have taken control of second property

The group have left a house on Dublin's Summerhill Parade and are now marching towards a second property.

They had until 8am this morning to vacate the Summerhill Parade premises under order of the High Court.

That deadline came and went this morning but it was unclear if there was anyone in the house or not.

Nobody answered the door to the large group of reporters and camera crews outside, and there was no media representation from the occupying groups at the house.

Then at 9.15am an man who would only identify himself as an agent for the plaintiff arrived with a group of security men.

Agents of the plaintiff enter the house which had been occupied by a number of protesters at 35 Summerhill Parade. Photo: Tony Gavin

He banged on the door and called out for anyone inside to answer.

When no answer was forthcoming he asked a workman to open the door by force.

This man first tried to force the lockbolt with a thin piece of plastic, but when that did not work he used a cordless drill to drill the centre of the lock and opened the door with a screwdriver.

The agent, who was wearing a body camera, then went into the house with a security man to search it.

The house which had been occupied by a number of protesters at 35 Summerhill Parade. Photo: Tony Gavin

They emerged a few minutes later and the searched the properties adjacent to the house.

The agent told reporters that the houses were vacant, indicating that the protestors had left during the night.

A spokeswoman for the protestors said that a protest would take place at the property at noon today.

Online Editors