Homeless mum-of-seven Margaret Cash appears in court over stealing €300 worth of clothes from Penney's

A MUM-of-seven who came to national prominence after photos of her children sleeping in a garda station went viral has been ordered to enter into a probation bond for one year.

Margaret Cash (28) stole more than €300 worth of clothing from Penney's in Tallaght in February this year.

Judge Patricia McNamara ordered her to enter into a probation bond for one year.

The judge warned Cash not to give into "temptation" and to stay out of trouble asking her "where will your children be if you need up in prison".

The defendant, who is living in b&b accommodation, had admitted before Tallaght District Court to stealing clothes, worth €321, from Penney's on February 17, 2018.

She was before the court for sentencing after the judge ordered a probation report.

The court heard that Cash had 38 previous convictions, 37 of which were for road traffic matters.

Her last conviction, for theft, was in 2017.

Judge McNamara ordered Cash to continue working with the probation services, and to engage with the local housing authority and homeless support services.

Judge McNamara also warned Cash to "stay away from drugs" but Cash and her solicitor Kevin Tunney said drugs were not an issue.

Cash said she last took drugs when she was a teenager, and prior to her having children.

Cash initially came to prominence last August after she circulated pictures of her children - aged between one and 11 years - sleeping on seats in Tallaght Garda Station on social media.

