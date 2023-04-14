| 3°C Dublin

Homeless man found with flick knife in city centre ‘had it to feel safe’

Eimear Cotter

A Dublin man found with a flick knife following a search by detectives had it for his own safety, a court heard.

Gavin Minto (29) was convicted and sentenced to nine months in prison after he appeared before Judge Vincent Deane at Blanchardstown District Court.

