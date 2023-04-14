Homeless man found with flick knife in city centre ‘had it to feel safe’

A Dublin man found with a flick knife following a search by detectives had it for his own safety, a court heard.
Gavin Minto (29) was convicted and sentenced to nine months in prison after he appeared before Judge Vincent Deane at Blanchardstown District Court.
The defendant, with an address at Whitestown Drive in Mulhuddart, admitted possession of a flick knife during a search by gardaí at Abbey Street, Dublin 1, on May 10, 2020.
Detective Garda PJ Gallagher told the court that he stopped and searched the defendant.
The court heard that Minto had 10 previous convictions.
Last month, Minto received an eight-and-a-half-year sentence after gardaí discovered €2.2million worth of drugs in a garage at Kingswood Cross, Clondalkin.
Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said that Minto had the knife purely for his own protection, as he was homeless and living on the streets at the time.
Ms Buckley said the defendant, who suffered with a drug problem in the past, was not brandishing the knife, nor did he put anyone in fear, and that he simply had it to “help himself feel safe”.