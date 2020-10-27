Homeless man accused of threatening to burn down a hostel full of people

A homeless man is facing trial accused of attempting to set a bottle of vodka alight as a home-made “bomb” while threatening to burn down a hostel full of people.

Seamus Donoghue (44) is accused of making threats while holding a bottle with paper stuffed in the top and trying to ignite it with a lighter.

He also allegedly used a butter knife to threaten another resident at the same central Dublin hostel in an earlier row.

Judge Brian O’Shea ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at Dublin District Court and adjourned it.

Mr Donoghue was charged with threatening to cause criminal damage and possession of an implement with intent to cause damage at the Salvation Army Hostel at York House, Longford Street Little on May 9.

When his case came back before the court he was further charged with producing a butter knife in a manner likely to intimidate.

Garda Jordan Kenny said Mr Donoghue made no reply to the new charge after caution. He said the DPP was consenting to the case being dealt with in the district court on a plea of guilty only.

Outlining the allegations, he said he was called to the hostel after staff phoned to say a resident was outside with what they believed to be a petrol bomb. He was made aware by staff that there had been a previous altercation with the resident, who was the accused. When Gda Kenny arrived, he saw Mr Donoghue had a glass bottle containing what appeared to be a clear liquid and paper on top of it. He approached the accused and arrested him. Staff said earlier, the accused had had an argument with another resident, picked up a butter knife and made threats to him, Gda Kenny said.

Asked if the contents of the bottle had been analysed, the garda told Judge O'Shea it was believed to have contained vodka. CCTV had been gathered from nearby premises. The accused had made a threat in the presence of staff members that he was going to come back to the hostel and burn it down, it was alleged.

Judge O'Shea said he did not consider it a minor offence fit to be heard in the district court, refused jurisdiction and adjourned the case to December 4.

At a previous hearing, the court was told it was alleged the accused had held a lighter to the paper, making several attempts to set it alight before smashing the bottle to the ground.

Staff had believed he would carry out the threat and could cause serious injury or death. Gda Kenny had said the attempt could have caused “catastrophic injuries” if it had been successful.

The court heard Mr Donoghue, who was on disability allowance and had an alcohol dependency, had been homeless for 20 years and had lived at the hostel for eight years.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said in the earlier hearing it would not have been possible for the accused to succeed in igniting the bottle because vodka was not an accelerant.

