| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Homeless father who shoplifted tent to live in is spared jail

Blanchardstown District Court Expand

Close

Blanchardstown District Court

Blanchardstown District Court

Blanchardstown District Court

Andrew Phelan

A desperate homeless man who shoplifted a tent to live in has been spared jail.

Father-of-one Ciaran O’Reilly (31) had nowhere to stay when he stole the tent from a supermarket, a court heard.

Related topics

More On Aldi

Most Watched

Privacy