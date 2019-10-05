A chef who became homeless decided to live in Dublin Airport and turned to stealing there, a court heard.

Homeless chef was living in Dublin Airport when he stole bag with €200

Father-of-one Jacek Huba (43) went to "reside" in the airport for two months when his personal life "spiralled out of control" after road crash injuries forced him out of his job. He was arrested when he was caught stealing a bag with €200 in cash in it from a traveller at the airport on March 26, 2019. Judge Paula Murphy jailed him for three months.

Huba pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last night, homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry said he was aware of other homeless people previously sleeping in the airport and has even encouraged it at times.

"Homeless people sleep in the airport, as it's dry, warm and there's always activity going on. I sometimes advise people to go there, as the alternative is sleeping in a doorway," he said.

In court, Garda Linda Woods told Judge Murphy Huba was stopped by airport police who called gardaí. Huba was heavily intoxicated at the time of the theft, his lawyer said.

He had 23 prior convictions. Huba had come to Ireland from Poland 14 years ago and had worked as a chef at restaurants in Tullamore, Co Offaly, Newbridge, Co Kildare, and in Co Carlow.

A Dublin Airport spokesman said he would not comment on a specific case which had recently come before the courts but regarding Fr McVerry's comments, he added: "It's not common for homeless people to sleep at the airport."

