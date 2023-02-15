| 10.4°C Dublin

Homeless Afghan asylum seeker seeks High Court injunction to force state to provide him with accommodation

The rights of a homeless Afghan asylum seeker who arrived in Ireland last month are being breached by the lack of available emergency accommodation, the High Court has heard.

The man, who cannot be identified, claims he has been verbally and physically attacked, robbed and racially abused while sleeping rough.

