Home intruder who bit man on bicep may be spared jail

A barefoot home intruder who claimed to be a garda before biting a man’s bicep has been told he will be spared jail if he is suitable for community service.

Jason Kane (30), a chef, was “blackout drunk” and remembered nothing about how or why he came to be in the house, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth said he would order Kane to carry out 160 hours of community service instead of an eight-month sentence if he is found suitable.

He adjourned the case for a report and payment of €1,500 compensation.

Kane, a father-of-one of St Attracta Road, Cabra, pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing at Innisfallen Parade, Phibsborough on September 5, 2021.

Dublin District Court heard a young woman awoke at 4.30am to find the accused sitting in her bedroom, saying “lady, lady”.

Her housemate came in and the accused claimed to be a member of the gardaí but was barefoot.

A struggle ensued during which Kane bit the male housemate “rather severely” on the bicep, leaving an open wound. He also threw glass bottles causing the man superficial injuries to his hands.

Defence solicitor Sandra Frayne said Kane was very sorry for the incident which was the result of a serious alcohol problem – he had a blackout while drunk and “can’t remember anything”.

He had since “changed his ways” and was no longer drinking.

Judge Smyth said it must have been a “very upsetting incident” for the occupants.​​​​​