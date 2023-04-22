| 8.5°C Dublin

Home intruder who bit man on bicep may be spared jail

Jason Kane (30) pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing. Photo: Collins Expand

Andrew Phelan

A barefoot home intruder who claimed to be a garda before biting a man’s bicep has been told he will be spared jail if he is suitable for community service.

Jason Kane (30), a chef, was “blackout drunk” and remembered nothing about how or why he came to be in the house, a court heard.

