Hit-and-run charge for teen (17) after young boy injured

A teenager has been charged with a hit-and-run in which a child was left seriously injured.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Cork District Court charged with a total of 10 offences in relation to the incident in Cork on March 25.

The most serious charge involved dangerous driving causing harm to a two-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Children's Act.

For legal reasons, the address to which the charges relate similarly cannot be revealed.

The teen also faced charges of driving a dangerously defective vehicle, failing to keep his car at the scene of a traffic incident, failing to stop at a traffic incident and failing to report a traffic incident to the relevant authorities.

Other charges include driving without valid insurance and driving without a valid licence. Another count involved the possession of stolen property, namely a variety of construction equipment which was allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

The court heard the teen made no reply when each of the 10 charges was put to him.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the teen in custody to Oberstown House.

Irish Independent