‘His eyes were still open but the life had gone out of them,’ says garda who found colleague shot dead

Ryan Dunne

A garda has described the moment he rolled over a gunshot victim to discover it was his colleague Garda Colm Horkan, telling a jury: “His eyes were still open but the life had gone out of them."

The jury in the trial of Stephen Silver (46), Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, also heard today that the accused “had a smirk on his face” when CPR was being administered to Gda Horkan after the garda was shot 11 times with his own gun at Castlerea, Co. Roscommon on June 17, 2020.

