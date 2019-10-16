A man who tried to hijack a car while attacking a woman and her two children, having just assaulted a jogger and a man who came to her aid, has been jailed for 20 months.

Hijacker jailed after trying to bite two kids and attacking jogger

Swiatoslaw Jaroszynski (34) was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time after an armed robbery in the shop where he worked.

He had also taken two kinds of medication for back pain along with cannabis, and said he did not remember the events.

Garda Paul Doona told the court a woman was jogging on the outer ring road in Clondalkin, Dublin, when Jaroszynski grabbed her by the shoulder and tried to put his tongue in her mouth.

He knocked her to the ground and tried to get on top of her before a passer-by, Robert Keogh, came to her aid.

Gda Doona said Mr Keogh was assaulted during the ensuing struggle before Jaroszynski ran out into the middle road and forced a woman, driving with her children aged nine and 11, to stop her car.

Jaroszynski jumped onto the bonnet of the woman’s car and headbutted her windscreen, causing it to crack.

He then smashed the back passenger window and grabbed the woman by the throat and tried to bite her neck.

Gda Doona said Jaroszynski’s head and hands were covered with blood.

The woman managed to escape out of the vehicle but he remained in the car with her daughter and younger son.

He grabbed the children and tried to bite them, hitting them as he continued to lash out.

Other motorists helped get the woman and children to safety before gardai were alerted.

Gda Doona told Lisa Dempsey BL, prosecuting, that minutes earlier Jaroszynski had been involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle and had fled the scene. He was attending to this accident when he got the call about the attacks.

He agreed with Jennifer Jackson BL, defending, that in his 16 years working as a garda he had never seen a person behave in the way Jaroszynski had that day.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It took numerous gardai to restrain him.

He appeared completely out of it,” Gda Doona said.

Jaroszynski, of Aylmer Road, Newcastle, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three charges of assault causing harm in relation to the two women and Mr Keogh in Clondalkin on May 26, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully interfering with a car on the same date.

His previous convictions include a suspended sentence for a drug offence from Dublin Circuit Criminal Court and a conviction for robbery from Poland.

He has been prosecuted separately in the District Court for offences arising from the car accident earlier that day.

Sentencing Jaroszynski to 20 months’ imprisonment yesterday, Judge Martin Nolan said it was a “very violent and unusual” case.

“It’s bizarre he attacked the car in the way he did,” the judge said, adding Jaroszynski’s behaviour was “disgraceful”.

The judge accepted Jaroszynski was suffering from PTSD, but said he exacerbated the situation by taking drugs.

He said that but for the mitigating circumstances in the case, he would have imposed a sentence of four years.

A victim impact report from the driver said that her children were extremely scared during the incident and her nine-year old son no longer takes part in football and taekwando as he won’t go out in public.

She said her daughter was supporting her younger brother and trying to stay happy for him but both children were nervous in public. They had trouble sleeping in the aftermath.

Ms Dempsey said a victim impact report from the jogger stated that she was deeply affected by the attack and returned home to her native Poland. Her marriage broke down as a result of leaving Ireland.

Jaroszynski told gardai he didn’t know what happened and claimed he had a blackout. He said it had happened previously when he had taken alcohol and drugs.

He also suggested he had not eaten well that day.

Ms Jackson told Judge Nolan that one painkiller her client took that day was an over-the-counter Polish medication, while the second was a tablet prescribed by an Irish doctor.

She handed in a psychological report from Poland which outlined Jaroszynski’s susceptibility to blackouts stemming from his PTSD, which he was dealing with via cognitive behaviour therapy.

Ms Jackson asked the court to accept that this was “an isolated incident” for the qualified electrician.

Irish Independent